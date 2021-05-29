Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HNW stock remained flat at $$15.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,976. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.