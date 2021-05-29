Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 114.4% in May

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,711,000 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the April 29th total of 2,197,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

