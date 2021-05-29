Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the April 29th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of PENMF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 5,587,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,256. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

