Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.
Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.87. 196,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a twelve month low of $130.92 and a twelve month high of $244.72.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.
