Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.87. 196,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a twelve month low of $130.92 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

