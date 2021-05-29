Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce sales of $18.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.48 million to $18.70 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $14.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $67.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 127,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,428. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

