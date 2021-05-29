Artfinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $549,000.96 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a total market cap of $549,000.96 and $5,974.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00072540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.80 or 0.00862730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.05 or 0.08763519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087556 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

