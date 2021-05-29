Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $150.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00319142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00197860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00817587 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

