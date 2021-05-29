$122.77 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post sales of $122.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.18 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $123.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $530.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $568.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of WRLD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,039. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.60. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $170.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in World Acceptance by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

