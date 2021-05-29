Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Grows By 109.5%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the April 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $177,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. 16,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,988. The company has a market cap of $271.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 6.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

