Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the April 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NAZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

