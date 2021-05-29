Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the April 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NAZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
