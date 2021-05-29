Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Capitalization Tops $25.47 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $25.47 million and approximately $820.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00072540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.80 or 0.00862730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.05 or 0.08763519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087556 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

