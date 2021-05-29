Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report sales of $181.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $173.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $768.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $823.85 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $4,953,017 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,085. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

