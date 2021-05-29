Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $759.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.80 million and the highest is $768.00 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 79,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,404. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $777.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.59.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

