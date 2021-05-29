American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report sales of $193.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $201.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $897.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $163,849,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $59,528,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 714,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 875,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.