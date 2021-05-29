American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report sales of $193.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $201.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $897.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $163,849,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $59,528,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 714,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 875,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.