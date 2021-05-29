Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.20.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. 215,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.03. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $103.51 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.