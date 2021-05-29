Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 121.8% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NUO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 8,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 304,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $312,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

