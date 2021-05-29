Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the April 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Otsuka from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 30,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,240. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

