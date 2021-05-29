Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 142.9% in May

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 23,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,797. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 186,065 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

