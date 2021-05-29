Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 142.9% in May

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 23,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,797. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
