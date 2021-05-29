CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0589 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $41.71 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00862109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.23 or 0.08775261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087294 BTC.

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

