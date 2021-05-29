Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.78 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $115.52 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00862109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.23 or 0.08775261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087294 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 116,914,710 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.