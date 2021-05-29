Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.98 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $15.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $106.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $422,093.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,708.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,391,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

SILK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,959. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.