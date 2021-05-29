$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. AECOM also posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. 935,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,412. AECOM has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

