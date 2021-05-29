$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.97. 711,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.