Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

SWIR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 231,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,244. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

