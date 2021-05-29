Zel Market Capitalization Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00425687 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00334233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00167040 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004148 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004721 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

