Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $788,078.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00011813 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $788,078.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00862109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.23 or 0.08775261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087294 BTC.

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

