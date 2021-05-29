Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $215.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.12 million and the highest is $218.00 million. Zumiez posted sales of $137.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 143,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2,553.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

