Selfkey Achieves Market Cap of $33.17 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $33.17 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00862109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.23 or 0.08775261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087294 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.