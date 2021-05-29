JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,400 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the April 29th total of 1,521,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37,704.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $$15.00 during trading on Friday. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, such as online consultation and prescription renewal, chronic disease management, family doctor, and consumer healthcare services, as well as health management and intelligent healthcare solutions.

