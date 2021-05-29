Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Rises By 163.8%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 163.8% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 742,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 478,425 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter.

JHB stock remained flat at $$9.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,072. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

