Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Up 157.9% in May

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MCESF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704. Macro Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
