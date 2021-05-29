Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Up 157.9% in May

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MCESF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704. Macro Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

