$272.64 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to announce sales of $272.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.14 million and the lowest is $261.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $230.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 3,571,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.88. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

