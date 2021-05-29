Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. Big Lots also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS.

BIG traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.75. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.89.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

