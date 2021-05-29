EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Reaches $82,325.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $82,325.00 and approximately $115,060.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00110506 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002341 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.00681044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

