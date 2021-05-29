Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.57 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $678,885.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00008236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

