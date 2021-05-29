carVertical (CV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $20,022.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00856249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.56 or 0.08700960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00086952 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

CV is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

