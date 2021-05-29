Analysts Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) PT at $79.00

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,700. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $2,169,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 199,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

