OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:OCFT traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 2,302,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.57 and a beta of 0.43.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

