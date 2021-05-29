Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.
DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.
Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33.
In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,706. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
