Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,706. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

