Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$94 million.

Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,049. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

KRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

