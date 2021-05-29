Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Expands By 196.5%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NWARF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 744,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

