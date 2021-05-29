Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Expands By 196.5%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:NWARF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 744,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $51.70.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
