Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the April 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MBNKF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

