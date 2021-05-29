Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kutcho Copper stock remained flat at $$0.41 during trading on Friday. 38,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,660. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

