Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $123.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.10. 500,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,691. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

