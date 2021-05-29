Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report $50.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $26.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Shares of CUTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.38. 97,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,239. Cutera has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $683.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

