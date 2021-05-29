NIX (NIX) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $63,110.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,238.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.31 or 0.06563725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.32 or 0.01852659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00470515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00183222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00691593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.72 or 0.00472350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00421463 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,139,416 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars.

