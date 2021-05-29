Auto Price Down 9.8% This Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Auto has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $1,288.34 or 0.03762870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00071850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00851638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.51 or 0.08681823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00087027 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

