Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Increases By 144.3%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.94. 20,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,787. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.