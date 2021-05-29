Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EMMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.16.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.