Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

