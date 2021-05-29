FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Short Interest Update

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. FFW has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

